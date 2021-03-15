‘I forgive you:’ Hospitalized victim speaks to suspect during hearing into Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) A gunshot victim testifies from a hospital bed as a court considers bail for a recent UW-Madison graduate suspected of the shooting.

"I forgive you," Alfredo Ortiz told the court and jailed suspect Xavier Bandera from a hospital bed during Bandera's bail hearing over Zoom.

During Monday's hearing, a prosecutor said Bandera shot Ortiz in the back at a building on North Pinckney Street Thursday as Ortiz ran from a drug deal gone bad.

"The bullet traveled through the chest, passing very close to the heart," Assistant Dane County District Attorney John Black says.

Bandera's attorney said Bandera was an honors graduate from Madison East High School, was on the soccer team and ran track; graduated from UW-Madison a few months ago; and has no criminal record.

Attorney Kenneth Sipsma called these circumstances "a fantastical situation." He argued for bail of no more than $10,000.

"This is not him," Bandera's attorney Kenneth Sipsma says..

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson conceded Bandera's background was unusual for someone being accused of a shooting.

But Hanson said the expected charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide against Ortiz entails conduct that's extremely dangerous and set bail at $150,000.

"It's essentially a step or a second or a millimeter away from somebody being dead," Hanson says.

Authorities say Bandera and Ortiz had an unspecified dispute connected to the drug deal involving some form of marijuana. Ortiz went as far as to suggest he played a role in the violence.

"I'm sorry if I caused anything that made you feel that you had to do this," Ortiz says.

Bandera's parents appeared with Sipsma during the court hearing and Ortiz also empathized with them and regretted their pain over their son's jailing.

"It really hurts me to see you in there, man," Ortiz said to Bandera.

"I just want you to know...you're not a bad person in my eyes," Ortiz says.

Black says several guns associated with Bandera were found at his downtown apartment. He says Bandera told investigators he had firearms for protection.



Formal charges against Bandera are expected Tuesday.