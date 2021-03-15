Iran warns election delays could slow nuclear deal moves

BRUSSELS (AP) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is urging the United States to quickly rejoin the international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He says the Islamic Republic’s upcoming elections could be a major obstacle in future talks. The Trump administration in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear pact. The deal limits Tehran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. White House officials say the new U.S. administration is prepared to return to the deal as soon as Tehran shows “strict compliance” with its terms. Zarif said Monday that the U.S. faces having to deal with “a lame duck government” as Iran’s elections approach. He says “it is advisable for the United States to move fast.”