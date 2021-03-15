‘It’s just the right thing to do:’ Madison teen receives Community Volunteer Award

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- This week we are featuring some of United Way of Dane County's Youth Community Volunteer Award winners on WKOW.

Jaleah Hunt, from Madison, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Monday morning.

The young woman volunteers with F.O.S.T.E.R. of Dane County, a group aiming to help marginalized families in the area receive the assistance they need.

Through activities like packing and delivering Thanksgiving meals and helping children get what they need to go back to school, Hunt said she has learned a lot through the group.

"It's important for me to give back because I know that if I was in need or something, I would want somebody to do the same for me," she said. "It's just the right thing to do. You know, it just it makes my heart warm."

Each award winner is given a scholarship as they continue to pursue their education.

United Way of Dane County's Community Celebration is going on all week and you can still join events virtually. Click HERE to learn more.