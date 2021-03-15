Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of Senate Democrats’ drive to help millions of immigrants become citizens is casting severe doubt on its prospects. A top Republican senator who’s been pivotal in past efforts to find bipartisan compromise on the issue is also expressing pessimism. The comments Monday by Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Lindsey Graham underscore that immigration remains a complex problem for the two parties to tackle successfully, even with Donald Trump no longer in the White House. Durbin says the effort is in trouble because of Republican demands to address the surge of young children and families at the Mexican border.