Lt. Gov. Barnes asked about Sen. Johnson’s comments on insurrectionists

(WKOW) -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-WI) appeared on CNN Monday morning.

Barnes was asked about comments Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) made, saying he was not concerned about pro-Trump insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol, but he would have been concerned if they were Black Lives Matter protesters.

Barnes told CNN Johnson represents a culture that "inherently sees black people as a threat."

"I'm not surprised by any of these things," said the lieutenant governor. "I think he wants reward for his racism, because as we know, Donald Trump has gained in popularity because of racism, and Republicans aren't winning elections without racism."

During a Monday radio interview with WISN AM, Johnson said there was "no racism involved" in his remarks and what he said had "everything to do with riots."