Madison launches new mobile parking payment option

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Parking Division announced its continuing modernization of the city's parking infrastructure Monday, with a new pay-by-phone app and more smart meters on the way.

According to a news release from Parking Division spokesperson Kristin Brodowsky, the Park Smarter app is now available for all on-street meters in Madison, as well as some off-street meters.

"This 3rd party application is easy to use, allows for users to set up their own account to track parking history and request receipts sent directly to their email," Brodowsky said in the release.

The city has also continued installing new solar-powered smart IPS meters, in line with the full system upgrade started in 2019.