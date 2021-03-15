Madison mayor rolls back furloughs for city workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that she would no longer require city staff to participate in mandatory furloughs.

The change was announced in a press release Monday afternoon.

The city had instituted the furloughs as a cost-saving measure to address a budget deficit made substantially worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to thank Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan for their consistent efforts to support the cities, towns and villages who have been on the front lines of the pandemic response, while also suffering tremendous revenue loss," Rhodes-Conway said in a written statement. "With federal aid on the way, my top priority is to make sure there are no further reductions in the critical services our residents depend on."

The American Rescue Plan, recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden included hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments.

Madison anticipates receiving about $50 million over the coming two years from the relief law, the press release said.

The extra funds "will help offset a significant portion of the City’s lost revenue due to the pandemic," according to the release.

The release estimated that the furloughs had saved the city $500,000 since they were instituted last year.