Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District board votes to increase in-person days for some grades

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District board voted unanimously Monday night to increase in-person learning days for grades K-4 from two to four days a week.

The increase will begin in April. The school board will decide at a later date if the increase will begin the week of April 12-16 or April 19-23.

Last week, the high school reopened for in-person learning for the first time since last school year.