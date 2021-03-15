Myanmar junta orders martial law in large area of Yangon

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country’s largest city, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month’s military coup. The United Nations says at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, including at least 56 killed over the weekend. The developments were the latest setback to hopes of resolving the crisis that started with the military’s seizure of power, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More violence was reported around the country on Monday.