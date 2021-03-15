‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year with diverse slates

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s “Mank” has led nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods. For the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. “Mank” was joined by Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” Zhao’s “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari,” “The Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Fincher for “Mank” and Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round.” The nominations were announced Monday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.