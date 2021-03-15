OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy

The company that makes the prescription painkiller OxyContin would be transformed into a new entity that would funnel profits into combatting the U.S. opioid crisis under a $10 billion plan submitted to a federal bankruptcy judge late Monday. Members of the Sackler family who own Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma would pay more than $4 billion. Individual victims, state and local governments, and Native American tribes would be in line for payments. Attorneys general for nearly half the states say the plan “falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve.” They want more money from the Sacklers, among other changes.