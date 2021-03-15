Plan on shoveling as snow mix develops today

MADISON (WKOW) - Our first snow of the month will be slushy, heavy and wet. Winter weather advisories are in effect ahead of this system.

SET UP

A textbook, classic spring storm is advancing through the Plains causing snow to move into our region through the day.

The storm breaks apart tonight with spring-like temps making a return later this week.



TODAY

Snow will slowly develop through the morning. By the afternoon, Madison and areas farther north and east will start to see some snow.



Temps stay cooler with a strong wind out of the east gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will get to the mid 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.



Snow will be widespread for the evening commute and fall at a moderate pace with limited visibility due to the breeze.

TONIGHT

Snow will end with some light freezing rain by late evening and most will see the precipitation stop by midnight.



Most will get at least 1-3" of heavier, slushy snow. Southwest and west of Dane County, 3-5" are expected.



Temps dip to the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and lessening winds.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and seasonal with temps in the low 40s.



WEDNESDAY

St. Patrick's Day looks comfortable with highs in the mid 40s under increasing clouds.



Late in the evening and at night, a rain-mix will develop and winds will increase.



THURSDAY

The rain may change to snow for a time with a breeze continuing and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.



FRIDAY

Sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.



SATURDAY

A gorgeous weekend ahead with highs in the mid 50s Saturday under mostly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s!