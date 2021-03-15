Police: 15 wounded in minibus bombing in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a bomb targeting a minibus in Afghanistan’s capital exploded, wounding at least 15 civilians amid a surge in attacks in Kabul. Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the minibus was attacked Monday in the Dahan-e-Bagh area of Kabul and a taxi nearby was damaged. He said the casualty count could rise. The attack comes a day after separate bombings of vehicles in the western part of Kabul killed three and wounded 12 others. He said the first explosion targeted a van and another vehicle was targeted in a different district. Faramarz said an investigation was ongoing but all the casualties were civilians