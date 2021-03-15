Police protest response stokes outrage ahead of crime bill

LONDON (AP) — The police break up of a weekend vigil for a young murder victim abducted in London has touched off a national debate in Britain. The debate is focused on violence against women but also on the government’s power to restrict protests. Images of burly officers handcuffing women who gathered Saturday night to demand authorities do more to protect them has fueled anger about heavy-handed policing and raised concerns about plans to expand the government’s ability to restrict protests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called a meeting of his Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss women’s safety. Among the items on the agenda is a recent decline in successful prosecutions for rape and sexual assault.