Prom season means getting a dress or suit, this year at Brookfield Central includes a COVID-19 test

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) -- Every year teenagers search for a suit or a dress for prom. At Brookfield Central, going to the spring dance also includes taking a rapid COVID-19 test on the morning of prom.

Students will have to test negative to get in. The school is also keeping junior and senior proms in two separate gyms. Students who spoke with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV, seemed okay with what's happening.

Other schools in their area are also making changes. In West Allis, they're planning a seniors only with no dancing. At Arrowhead High School, they'll have a movie night at the football stadium with dessert trucks.