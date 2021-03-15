Skip to Content

‘Republic of Queues’: 10 years on, Syria is a hungry nation

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria is marking the 10th anniversary of the start of its conflict. President Bashar Assad is firmly in power, but millions are being pushed deeper into poverty. Lines stretch for miles outside gas stations, with an average wait of five hours to fill up one’s tank. People spend their days waiting in line to collect quotas of bread and fuel, which are hardly ever enough. On the streets in Damascus, women and  children beg for food. The United Nations says more than 80% of Syrians now live in poverty, and 60% are at risk of hunger. 

