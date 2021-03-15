Roadside bomb kills ranger, wounds 11 in southern Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a roadside bomb went off near a vehicle carrying paramilitary rangers in southern Pakistan, killing a ranger and wounding 11 others, mostly pedestrians. The attack happened Monday in the Orangi neighborhood of the port city of Karachi. Eight civilians and three of the rangers were wounded, according to police and the country’s Edhi ambulance service. Suhai Aziz, a police officer, said the attack targeted the rangers. No one claimed responsibility but authorities said they were still investigating. Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province.