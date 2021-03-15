Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in a political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday’s meeting but did not give details. Russia and the Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.