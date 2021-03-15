Sen. Agard proposes bill to increase access to public hearings

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) announced legislation Monday that would allow the public to petition for a hearing on any proposed bill, in an effort to raise citizen involvement in government.

According to a news release from Agard's office, the bill would stipulate that any petition for proposed legislation signed by at least three percent of the voting body in the previous gubernatorial election must result in a public hearing for said legislation.

Agard said the goal is to drive more engagement with the legislative process among Wisconsinites.

“Wisconsin has a history of citizen engagement and clean government," Agard said in the release. "But in recent years, we have seen bills that are overwhelmingly supported by Wisconsin voters die in committee without a public hearing. When a majority of Wisconsinites support expanding Medicaid, legalizing cannabis, fair maps, closing the ‘Dark Store Loophole’, and gun safety measures, those bills should be prioritized."