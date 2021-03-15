Sen. Larson, Rep. Hong push legislation to end tipped minimum wage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two state legislators introduced a bill Monday to end the tipped minimum wage in Wisconsin, seeking to alleviate economic stress for service workers.

According to a joint news release from Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison), 46 percent of tipped workers in Wisconsin rely on public benefits to make ends meet. The federal minimum wage for tipped workers ranges from $2.13 to $2.33 per hour.

Just finished up a press conference with @StateRepHong to unveil our bill to end the tipped minimum wage in Wisconsin.



Every worker deserves a living wage, and .33 an hour is not that. It's not just good for workers, it's good for the future of the hospitality industry. pic.twitter.com/asJOeHrUkt — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) March 15, 2021

"It is our moral duty to ensure that our neighbors can provide for themselves and their loved ones," Hong, herself a restaurant owner, said in the release. "A good first step in ensuring dignity for working-class Wisconsinites is to eliminate the tipped minimum wage."

Hong and Larson's bill would ensure all workers in tipped industries would be subject to the federal $7.25 per hour minimum wage as all other workers. Both have previously advocated for increases of the standard minimum wage.