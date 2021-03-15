‘Slow No Wake’ declared on Rock River

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 'Slow No Wake' order has been declared on the Rock River because of rising water levels.

The water level for the river is nearly seven feet, according to the US Geological Survey Gauge in Afton. County Ordinance requires a slow-no-wake restriction when water levels six-and-a-half feet.

Deputies will be placing 'Slow No Wake' signs along the river at all public access points between the Indianford Dam and the West B R Townline Road Bridge, according to sheriffs' officials.