Light wintry mix to continue, quieter and warmer Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow is changing over to a light freezing rain as the system wraps up tonight.

All counties in our viewing area are under the advisory besides Juneau, Adams, Green Lake and Marquette. The advisory goes until 10 p.m.

The snow will continue to fall into the evening, early night hours. As we go into the late evening and earning overnight hours, the snow will transition into a light freezing drizzle. Watch out for a few slick spots Tuesday morning with some refreezing possible.

Forecast totals are anywhere from 2-4 inches, majority 1-3 of the region.

Much quieter conditions return for Tuesday, and warmer temperatures.

Highs return to the low 40s, mild, with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny & seasonal. High 40. Wind: NE-N 5-10.



Wednesday 🍀: Increasing clouds. Low 25. High 45. Wind: E 5. Rain mix develops in the evening & at night.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 32. High 40.



Friday: Sunny & milder. Low 26. High 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low 26. High 53.



Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy & mild. Low 32. High 57.

Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 40. High 55.