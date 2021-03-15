Skip to Content

Cigarette sales rose in 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic

12:51 pm

(WKOW/CNN) -- A report by the North American Quitline Consortium says the sales of cigarettes went up during the pandemic after years of decline.

The number of people looking to quit smoking fell 27%, experts say it's because of the stress associated with COVID-19.

The smoking cessation group says they got 190,000 fewer calls from smokers than the year before the pandemic.

Public health experts encourage smokers to try and kick their cigarette habit this summer once more people are vaccinated.

