Traffic accidents increase as road conditions sour

MADISON (WKOW) -- As snow continues falling across southern Wisconsin, steadily worsening road conditions have lead to several accidents throughout the affected area.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported a single-car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 14 at Mahocker Road in Mazomanie. No injuries have been confirmed at time of writing, but emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene.

Westbound I-94 was briefly closed at mile-marker 257 in Jefferson County thanks to another crash. The accident site has been cleared, but traffic remains backed up.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also reported two more crashes on I-39/90, one two miles north of US-51 outside Burke and one just outside of Utica. According to Dane County Communications, EMS was not dispatched to either incident.

