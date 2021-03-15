TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of WIS 16 in Portage closed due to sinkhole

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin 16 westbound in Portage are blocked because of a sinkhole, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reported the lane closure on Wisconsin 16 westbound at US 51 northbound at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: WI-16 is shutdown in Portage due to what officials are calling a sinkhole formation. Plan on finding an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5IlM7QCMOq — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) March 15, 2021

An alternate route was provided: Westbound traffic on WIS 16 is being diverted onto US 51 NB.

Authorities said to expect the closure to be in place throughout the morning hours.