TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of WIS 16 in Portage closed due to sinkhole
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin 16 westbound in Portage are blocked because of a sinkhole, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reported the lane closure on Wisconsin 16 westbound at US 51 northbound at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.
An alternate route was provided: Westbound traffic on WIS 16 is being diverted onto US 51 NB.
Authorities said to expect the closure to be in place throughout the morning hours.