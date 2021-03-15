‘Transitions are hard’: Preparing students for a return to in-person learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- First and second grade students will walk back into MMSD elementary schools on Tuesday more than a year after Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools across Wisconsin to close during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Coming back to the classroom after being out for a year has to be exciting and a little scary for everyone," MMSD Board of Education President Gloria Reyes said during a district Facebook Live Thursday.

As families figure out new routines for waking up, eating breakfast and making it to the bus stop on time, some children might experience more stress.

"Transitions are challenging for kids even under the most normal of circumstances," Sarah Halpern-Meekin, a Human Development & Family Studies professor at UW-Madison, said Monday. "This is not the most normal circumstances."

She said many children don't have the vocabulary necessary to completely express their feelings during periods of change.

"[Be] ready to help kids navigate those feelings and work with kids at putting names on their emotions so that they can share how they're feeling," she said. "Parents can talk about how it's it's okay to feel like this is a transition and it's okay to feel unsettled by it."

She said parents need to prepare for the possibility of children expressing their emotions in other ways, too.

"We're going to be looking at some more misbehavior or some more big feelings at home, and being prepared to be as kind as we can be in the face of those big feelings from our kids as we help them make this adjustment," Halpern-Meekin said.

She said one way parents can ease the transition for their children is to remind them that everything won't be changing just because they're going back into classrooms.

'They've had a relationship with their teacher and their classmates for many months before they walk into that classroom the first time," she said. "There are going to be a lot of familiar faces, or at the very least, familiar eyes above those masks."

And she said parents shouldn't stress about the change too much, either.

"They've done it every year before when summer vacation ends and kids head back to school," she said. "Even though this transition is strange, and the circumstances are not our normal, ... families have skills that they've gained through other kinds of transitions that they've gone through in more normal circumstances that they can draw on to help them be resilient to this transition."