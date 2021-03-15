UN: At least 138 protesters killed in Myanmar since coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says at least 138 peaceful protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday this includes 38 people killed Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and 18 people killed on Saturday. Dujarric says the total includes women and children. He says U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns this ongoing violence against peaceful protesters and the continuing violation of the fundamental human rights of the people of Myanmar.”