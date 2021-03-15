Veterinarians federally qualified to give vaccines, not eligible to get vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Under a new bill, your dentist could give you the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill is up for a vote Tuesday in the legislature, and its expected to pass.

The proposal comes during a push to increase the number of people eligible to receive the vaccine.

About 20 other states have expanded who can administer the vaccine.

During his speech last week President Joe Biden pushed to get every available hand to administer vaccines.

A day later the US Department of Health and Human Services put out a list of vaccinators, including dentists, optometrists and veterinarians.

Dr Jesse Sondel at Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic is excited about that.

"If the President of the United States tells me hey I want your help, who am I to say no? Of course we're willing able and ready to help," he said.

Dr. Sondel says he doesn't foresee veterinarians will be needed to give out vaccines right away, but as eligibility picks up and demand picks up, they'll be ready to step up to the plate, then.

"Veterinarians really care, and that's what it really comes down to," he said. "We not only care about those patients, but we care about the families that own those patients."

He says that he expects this to be able to do the most help in rural communities where there may be more vets than doctors and nurses.

Vets give pets vaccines all day long, and Dr. Ken Lambrecht at West Towne Veterinary Center explained it would easier on people.

"For [a cat's] vaccine it would be here on the forward part of the leg and in a human, it's about [much bigger], plus I haven't seen too many people with claws," he joked.

However Dr. Lambrecht said there's one major hurdle.

"Not being eligible for the vaccine is a main issue for me," he said.

In Wisconsin, Dr. Lambrecht says that while they're essential healthcare workers, they don't even know when they would be able to receive their own vaccines.

"Now as we get to the other tiers, I would like to see veterinary teams included as soon as possible," he said.

Regardless, he knows that he and his colleagues in the veterinary profession would be proud to help out.

"I think it would help the community and just as soon as we have details, I'll be signing up," he said.

The wisconsin bill does not currently include veterinarians.

Staff for one of the sponsors says, if that were to change, it would be on the floor as they vote on the bill.