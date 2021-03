MADISON (WKOW) - Snow is arriving into parts of the viewing area and will continue to spread north and east as we go on into the afternoon.

Some areas will likely see a rapid accumulation of wet, slushy snow.

Peak snowfall will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Snow will taper off late-afternoon for some, evening or night for others more central and eastward. At that time there may be a transition from snow to light freezing rain or drizzle.