Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow quickly reducing visibilities and creating
hazardous travel conditions. Snow transitions to light freezing
rain/drizzle before ending tonight. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions for the afternoon
and evening commute. Low visibilities, accumulating snow, and
ice accumulations will make travel more difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&