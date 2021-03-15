Winter Weather Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow, with light freezing drizzle possible. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Grant and Crawford Counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&