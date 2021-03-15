Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 11:04AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.