Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:35PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:35PM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* WHAT…Snow, with light freezing drizzle possible. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Grant and Crawford Counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.