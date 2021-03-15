Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 1:51PM CDT until March 16 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow quickly reducing visibilities and creating

hazardous travel conditions. Snow transitions to light freezing

rain/drizzle before ending late tonight. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions for the afternoon

and evening commute. Low visibilities, accumulating snow, and

ice accumulations will make travel more difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.