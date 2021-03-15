Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:38AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle

possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and

southeast Minnesota. Highest accumulations along ridgetops with

less in valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.