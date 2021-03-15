Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 6:29PM CDT until March 16 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow, eventually mixing with or

changing over to freezing drizzle. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.