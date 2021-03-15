Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 6:29PM CDT until March 16 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 6:29PM CDT until March 16 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow, eventually mixing with or
changing over to freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.