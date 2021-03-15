Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 7:25AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle

possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.