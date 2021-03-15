Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:10AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…Wet, slushy snow followed by light freezing

rain/drizzle. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 4

inches and minor ice accumulations.

* WHERE…Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.