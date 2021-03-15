Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Jefferson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow quickly reducing visibilities and creating
hazardous travel conditions. Snow transitions to light freezing
rain/drizzle before ending late tonight. Snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions for the afternoon
and evening commute. Low visibilities, accumulating snow, and
ice accumulations will make travel more difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&