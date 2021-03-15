Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow quickly reducing visibilities and creating

hazardous travel conditions. Snow transitions to light freezing

rain/drizzle before ending late tonight. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous travel conditions for the afternoon

and evening commute. Low visibilities, accumulating snow, and

ice accumulations will make travel more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&