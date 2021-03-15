Communities declare snow emergencies in response to winter weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a front of winter weather closes in on Wisconsin, area communities issue winter weather warnings and emergencies.

The full list of communities with winter weather warnings or emergencies in effect is below.

Columbia County

Lodi

There is a declared snow emergency in the City of Lodi today. No parking is permitted on City streets. Beginning at 6pm continuing into tomorrow until 12 pm or until snow is removed from the roadways. Please also be aware that snow cannot be pushed from the walk or driveway into the street.

Rock County

Janesville

The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15. Please move your vehicle prior to 6:00 p.m. and keep your vehicle off City streets until 5:00 a.m.

Snow and ice accumulations of up to 3 inches have been forecast for Monday, March 15 that will require City staff to complete snow and ice control operations. Main and arterial streets will be maintained throughout the duration of the snowfall event.

Snow is expected to taper off Monday evening, followed by an extended period of freezing rain.