With spring break approaching, UW Health officials advise caution

MADISON (WKOW) – Temperatures are rising, which means spring break is around the corner.

While the last month we have seen COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates rising, UW Health officials advise continued caution related to spring break travel.

In many parts of the country, travel around Thanksgiving and Christmas resulted in large outbreaks of COVID-19.

Travel increases the chances of being around people in close quarters at locations like airports, hotel lobbies, or gas stations -- which increase your chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. UW Health experts say that while things have improved, this is a critical time in the pandemic and letting our guard down too quickly could delay a return to normal in Wisconsin.

“There is no question the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter by the day, but we still need to be cautious until many more people are vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health chief quality officer. “If we want the opportunity to gather in the summer or fall, we still need to make good decisions during this time.”

Per the latest CDC guidelines, those who have been fully vaccinated are able to safely gather together in small groups in private residences without distancing or wearing masks. If you are vaccinated and have a spring break coming up, consider seeing vaccinated friends or family you haven’t seen in a while, while avoiding the risks associated with more traditional vacations at this time.

If you do travel, UW Health officials say whether vaccinated or not it is important to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and wash your hands. You should also consider getting tested for COVID-19 a few days before traveling and do not travel if you test positive. Travelers should review testing and vaccination requirements for their destination to avoid lengthy and costly quarantines in foreign countries or denial of entry back into the US.

Avoid events or venues with large numbers of people. Vacations at theme parks, water parks or crowded beaches are less safe for your family. Safer options for spring break include activities limited to your immediate family or the trusted small bubble you created during the pandemic. The safest option this year with the pandemic still very active is a staycation, especially if you are unvaccinated and at increased risk of severe disease from COVID-19.