2 dead, 2 injured as car drives hits pedestrians in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a car has driven into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern city of Leipzig, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured. They described it as an accident. It wasn’t clear what led to the car, driven by a 50-year-old German man, hitting people crossing a road near a tram stop in suburban Leipzig on Tuesday morning. Police said that an 85-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were killed. Two more people were taken to a hospital and were being treated in intensive care.