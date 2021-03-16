2 people found dead in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the town of Lyndon.

In a news release Tuesday, the sheriff's office said they were called for a welfare check at a home in Lyndon Township on March 15 at about 2:15 p.m. The deputies found two people dead, a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

A 24-year-old man who also lived at the home was taken into custody in Eau Claire as the investigation continues. He is currently being held on a felony parole warrant.

Another person who lived there, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested in Eau Claire. She is being held on a felony drug warrant.

The names of the people who died are not being released at this time.

The deaths are being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation, Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Juneau County Sheriff's Office, State Crime Lab and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.