3 men ages 40 to 65 in homeless camp killed by driver

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The three people killed when a driver plowed through a homeless camp on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego were all men, ages 40, 61 and 65. The San Diego County Medical Examiner said the three died of “multiple blunt force injuries” but gave no other details nor identified the men by name. Officials said the names will be released once they notify the families of the men. Five others were injured, including two who were in critical condition but talking and improving. The driver, 71-year-old Craig Voss, was arrested and faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily harm and a felony DUI. It wasn’t immediately known if Voss had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.