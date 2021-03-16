Accountant testifies he saw Honduras president take bribes

NEW YORK (AP) — A Honduran accountant testified Tuesday that he fled Honduras in 2015 because he felt his life was in danger after witnessing two meetings in which an alleged drug trafficker paid bribes to now-President Juan Orlando Hernández. The accountant testified that in both meetings the subject was “protection and receiving drugs.” The testimony came during the second week of the trial of Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez. Hernández’s name has come up repeatedly in the trial as U.S. prosecutors continue to argue that his political rise was fueled by drug traffickers. Hernández has not been charged and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.