Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say an alleged former driver for a special armed unit under the Gambia’s former dictator was arrested in Germany. The former driver was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of dissidents in the West African nation. Federal prosecutors say the man was arrested in Hannover and his apartment was searched. He is suspected of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors say that the suspect was a driver for a unit known as the “patrol team,” or “Junglers,” from December 2003 until December 2006. According to Human Rights Watch, the unit was implicated in serious human rights violations including torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearances and killings.