As signature collection ends, California heads toward recall

ROCKLIN, Calif. (AP) — Organizers behind a proposed recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom face a Wednesday deadline to submit nearly 1.5 million petition signatures to qualify the proposal for the ballot. Supporters say they have collected over 2 million, though hundreds of thousands remain unverified by election officials. A months-long review gets underway to determine if and when the election will get on the ballot. It could take until September to set an election date, if it qualifies. The Democratic governor has seen his popularity tumble as public unrest spread over long-running school and business closures during the pandemic. Newsom has started raising money to defend his office.