Wall Street on track to match longest winning streak of 2021

Stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday as Wall Street looked to match its longest winning streak of the year. The stock market continues to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Investors are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back spending last month. European shares were mostly higher despite news that AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which was being used heavily in Europe and Asia, had reports of blood clots after usage. The vaccine’s usage is suspended in Europe.