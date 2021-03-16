Australia gives COVID-19 shots to virus-hit Papua New Guinea

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will send COVID-19 vaccines from its own supply to neighboring Papua New Guinea and will ask AstraZeneca to send more to try to contain a concerning wave of infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 8,000 doses would be sent next week for front-line health workers and he and his Papua New Guinea counterpart would ask AstraZeneca to send another 1 million doses. The European Union earlier blocked a shipment to Australia because its need was not considered great enough. But Morrison said it would ask again for the vaccines so they could be used by Australia’s nearest neighbor. Health officials say COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and health workers signal a major outbreak in Papua New Guinea.